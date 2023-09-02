Left Menu

Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India's two World Cup Qualifiers

India are in Group A of the Asian qualifiers, alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and the winners of the Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 1 fixture between Afghanistan and Mongolia

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 15:32 IST
Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India's two World Cup Qualifiers
Indian football team (Image: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Football Federation on Saturday announced Bhubaneswar and Guwahati as the venues for the first two home matches of India in FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2. India are in Group A of the Asian qualifiers, alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and the winners of the Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 1 fixture between Afghanistan and Mongolia.

The Blue Tigers will open their campaign with an away fixture in Kuwait on November 16, 2023, before hosting reigning AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 21. The following year, India will play back-to-back matches against Afghanistan or Mongolia, starting with the away fixture on March 21, 2024, and then return home to the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, where they will play the second leg of the fixture on March 26, 2024.

AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran congratulated Odisha and Assam Football Associations on successfully bidding for the hosting rights. “We would like to congratulate the Football Association of Odisha and Assam Football Association on successfully bidding for the hosting rights of the matches, and wish success for delivering the said matches at a world-class level with the support from the respective state governments.”

The hosts for India’s home leg against Kuwait on June 6, 2024, will be confirmed at a later date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023