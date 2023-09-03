Left Menu

Dambulla likely to be stand-by venue for remainder of Asia Cup due to flood-like situation in Colombo: Sources

Except the first Super Four stage in Lahore, Pakistan on September 6, the rest of the Super Four stage of the tournament will be held in Colombo as per the original schedule. Also, the final on September 17 will also be played in Colombo. But as per sources, a flood-like situation has emerged in Colombo.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:59 IST
Dambulla likely to be stand-by venue for remainder of Asia Cup due to flood-like situation in Colombo: Sources
Notably, India's clash against Pakistan at Pallekele was also washed away by rain. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

By Vipul Kashyap Dambulla is likely to be the stand-by venue for the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a flood-like situation in Colombo, as per sources.

Except for the first Super Four stage in Lahore, Pakistan on September 6, the rest of the Super Four stage of the tournament will be held in Colombo as per the original schedule. Also, the final on September 17 will also be played in Colombo. But as per sources, a flood-like situation has emerged in Colombo. Notably, India's match against arch-rivals Pakistan was also called off due to rain at Kandy. The match was interrupted multiple times due to rain but India managed to score 266 in their first innings. However, Men in Blue did not get to showcase their prowess with the ball as rain did not allow any action to take place. Both teams had to share a point each. Pakistan advanced to the Super Four stage with a total of three points, having earned their two points in the win against Nepal.

Also, India's next match against Nepal on Monday is also expected to be affected by rain. This match is crucial for India to qualify for the Super Four stage of the event. The rain has not stopped in Pallekele since yesterday and the weather forecast suggested that it will continue on Monday.

According to Google Weather, there are 80 per cent chance of rainfall with thunderstorms in Pallekele, Kandy on the day of the India and Nepal match. India is currently placed second with one point in group A while Pakistan is leading the table with three points.

India Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023