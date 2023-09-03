Asia Cup: Shanto-Miraz form Bangladesh's biggest partnership in tournament history

Batters Najmul Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz put on Bangladesh's highest-ever partnership in the history of the Asia Cup. The duo accomplished this during their Asia Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at Lahore.

Shanto-Miraz had a partnership of 194 runs which ended with Miraz getting retired hurt. The duo joined forces with Bangladesh at 63/2 and helped them cross the 250-run mark. Miraz struck his second ODI ton, scoring 112 in 119 balls with seven fours and three sixes before retiring hurt, while Shanto scored 104 in 105 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. Bangladesh's previous best partnership in Asia Cup was between Junaid Siddique and Imrul Keyes during Asia Cup 2010 against Sri Lanka, of 160 runs for the second wicket.

The 224-run partnership between Nasir Jamshed and Mohammed Hafeez for the first wicket against India in the 2012 Asia Cup remains the highest-ever stand in the tournament's history. Miraz-Shanto's stand is the 10th biggest stand in Asia Cup history. This is also the sixth-highest partnership by a Bangladeshi pair in ODI cricket. A 292-run stand for the first wicket between Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das against Zimbabwe in 2020 remains the country's biggest ODI partnership.

Bangladesh's total of 334/5 is their biggest total in Asia Cup history. They have outdone their previous best of 326/3 against Pakistan in the 2014 Asia Cup. This is also the overall sixth-best total in Asia Cup history, with Pakistan's 385/7 against Bangladesh in 2010 being the highest. This total is Bangladesh's overall third-highest ODI total, with 349/6 against Ireland at Sylhet this year being their biggest total.

Also, Bangladesh outdid their previous best of 333/8 against Australia in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Nottingham, establishing their biggest overseas total ever. Coming to the match, Bangladesh opted to bat first and put on 334/5 in their 50 overs. Bangladesh was off to a good start, with the opening pair of Mohammad Naim (28) and Mehidy putting on a 60-run stand. Then after quick dismissals of Naim and Towhid Hridoy (0), a 194-run stand between Shanto and Miraz helped Bangladesh cross the 250-run mark. Later, contributions from skipper Shakib al Hasan (32* in 18 with four boundaries and a six) and Mushfiqur Rahim (25 in 15 balls with a four and six) helped Bangladesh post such a massive total.

Mujeeb ur Rahman and Gulbadin Naib took a wicket each for Afghanistan. (ANI)

