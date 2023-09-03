Rookie Ludvig Aberg surges to European Masters win and into Europe's Ryder Cup selection picture

Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg surged to a two-shot win at the European Masters on Sunday and right into the Ryder Cup picture for Europe when the six captain's picks are announced Monday.

Aberg stunned long-time leader Matt Fitzpatrick by reeling off four straight birdies from Nos. 14 to 17 to card a 6-under 64 for a 19-under total of 261. Fitzpatrick faded to a tie for third, three shots back.

The 23-year-old Aberg turned professional only in June after being named the best college player in the United States of America for a second straight year at Texas Tech University.

In the sun-bathed Swiss Alps on Sunday, Aberg made himself a great option for Europe captain Luke Donald for the Ryder Cup in four weeks' time in Rome, Italy.

"I figured a win would put me in a good position," Aberg acknowledged. "Honestly, I've done a pretty good job of not thinking about it too much." Fitzpatrick had led by three strokes when he birdied the 14th but just 30 minutes – and back-to-back bogeys – later, a five-shot turnaround left Aberg clear by two. "It's a pretty surreal feeling, to be honest," Aberg said of his first win after just 75 days as a pro golfer. "I always had that (feeling) that I could do it." Aberg barely missed his birdie putt on No. 18 but it did not matter. Needing an eagle on the 18th to force a playoff, Fitzpatrick made a bogey for a 1-under 69 and 16 under total, one behind runner-up Alexander Bjork (66).

Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open winner, still secured his Ryder Cup place as the third-place finisher on the World Tour points qualification path.

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland also will be in the Europe team at the Marco Simone club near the Italian capital from September 29 to October 1.

Despite finishing 16 shots back Sunday, MacIntyre accrued enough points on the European Points path to hold off Yannick Paul and Adrian Meronk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)