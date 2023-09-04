BCCI officials in Pakistan: Cricket and politics shouldn't be mixed, urges Shukla as Ashraf hopes for "better relations"

For the first time in 17 years, two senior BCCI office-bearers --- president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla -- travelled to Pakistan and reached Lahore on Monday after crossing the Attari-Wagah border, honouring the PCB's invitation to watch Asia Cup there.

While seasoned politician Shukla urged people ''not to mix politics with cricket'', a beaming PCB supremo Zaka Ashraf hoped that the acceptance of invitation by the BCCI was a welcome step towards improving the relations between the two cricket boards. It was the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee head Ashraf, who received the BCCI brass at the Wagah border and took them to Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The duo will watch a couple of Super Four Games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The last time an Indian cricket team travelled to Pakistan was back in 2008 for the Asia Cup. Pakistan last hosted India for a bilateral series in 2006. Their cricket team last visited India for a bilateral white-ball series in 2012.

The BCCI had refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which led to a bi-nation 'Hybrid Model' arrangement. But in a heartening gesture, the BCCI approved former Test player Binny and Congressman Shukla's participation in a dinner hosted by the Governor of Punjab province of Pakistan. ''Pakistan is the host of Asia Cup. The visit by this delegation is purely cricketing and there is no politics involved. It is a two-day visit and the Governor of Punjab is hosting us for dinner and all three teams Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan will be present. We shouldn't mix cricket with politics,'' Shukla told mediapersons.

Shukla, who has been with the Indian cricket board for more than two decades, was a part of BCCI delegation that came for the historic 'Friendship Series' back in 2004.

Asked about the chances of resumption of bilateral cricketing contests, the Rajya Sabha MP said: ''The decision with regards to bilateral series is taken by the Indian government and we would follow whatever the government suggests.'' PCB chairman Ashraf conducted an impromptu press conference with Binny and Shukla by his side.

''I thank both Mr Binny and Mr Shukla from the core of my heart for accepting our invitation. We invited and they responded and if they reciprocate by inviting us to their country, we will also accept it with all warmth. Inshallah, we will grow together,'' Ashraf said. Binny recollected his last visit to Pakistan which incidentally was more than 16 years ago when he was a part of the Asian Cricket Council.

''My last visit of Pakistan was in 2006 when I was a part of Asian Cricket Council. Pakistan's hospitality has been very, very good and we were treated very well,'' said Binny. Ashraf proposes Dubai as alternate venue for India games to BCCI secy Shah =============================================== Sources in the PCB informed that Ashraf on Sunday had a telephonic discussion with ACC chairman Jay Shah, requesting him to consider moving some matches of the ongoing Asia Cup to Pakistan and India's games to Dubai in order to salvage a rain-hit tourney.

The marquee India vs Pakistan game was called off after one innings due to heavy downpour and Asian Cricket Council is already looking at alternate venues. Ashraf apparently proposed to Shah that the Indian team can play all its matches in Dubai, including the final (if they qualify) but a few Super Four matches involving other teams can be shifted to Pakistan.

However, it has been reliably learnt that Shah has politely declined the offer, informing Ashraf that the ACC was already considering moving some matches from Colombo to Pallekele, Dambulla or Hambantota.

