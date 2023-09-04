Left Menu

After showing middle finger to crowd, Gambhir says he was reacting to anti-India slogans

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who showed his middle finger to spectators during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, on Monday said it was a riposte to anti-India slogans from a section of the crowd.A video circulating on social media shows Gambhir making the obscene gesture at the crowd during Indias high-octane tournament opener against their arch foes, which was abandoned owing to incessant rain.When you come to watch sport dont indulge in political sloganeering.

PTI | Pallekele | Updated: 04-09-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 21:57 IST
After showing middle finger to crowd, Gambhir says he was reacting to anti-India slogans

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who showed his middle finger to spectators during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, on Monday said it was a riposte to ''anti-India slogans'' from a section of the crowd.

A video circulating on social media shows Gambhir making the obscene gesture at the crowd during India's high-octane tournament opener against their arch foes, which was abandoned owing to incessant rain.

''When you come to watch sport don't indulge in political sloganeering. If you are shouting anti-India slogans and Kashmir slogans you can't expect me to keep quiet. Social media never gives you full picture,'' Gambhir told mediapersons.

A section of the media reported that chants of ''Kohli, Kohli'' were heard when Gambhir was walking back to the broadcasting area from the ground in Pallekele during the rain interruption.

However, Gambhir made it clear that his reaction had nothing to do with chants of ''Kohli, Kohli''.

''Whatever is shown on social media, there is no truth to it. People show what they want to show on social media. What actually happened was there were anti-India slogans being chanted.

''There were slogans about Kashmir also. So there will obviously be a reaction, one way or the other or laugh at it.'' Gambhir is part of the commentary team for the continental tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023