Left Menu

Tennis-Fifth seed Jabeur knocked out by Zheng in fourth round

Last year's U.S. open runner-up Ons Jabeur was knocked out in the fourth round by China's Zheng Qinwen who handed the ailing Tunisian fifth seed a 6-2 6-4 defeat on Monday. "That was really an amazing win for me." There were early signs of trouble for Jabeur as she handed Zheng a break with a double fault in the third game and the Chinese player cruised through the fourth.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 04:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 04:10 IST
Tennis-Fifth seed Jabeur knocked out by Zheng in fourth round

Last year's U.S. open runner-up Ons Jabeur was knocked out in the fourth round by China's Zheng Qinwen who handed the ailing Tunisian fifth seed a 6-2 6-4 defeat on Monday. An illness left Jabeur struggling to catch her breath at times earlier in the tournament and she ran out of puff against Zheng, who sent over 21 winners at Louis Armstrong Stadium to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Zheng will face the winner of Monday's clash between 13th seed Daria Kasatkina and second seed Aryna Sabalenka. "Right now I feel just super happy and excited to play in a big stadium and have a really good performance," Zheng said on court. "That was really an amazing win for me."

There were early signs of trouble for Jabeur as she handed Zheng a break with a double fault in the third game and the Chinese player cruised through the fourth. They traded breaks in the fifth and sixth but Zheng added to her advantage when Jabeur produced another double fault and two unforced errors - among 33 in the match - in the seventh.

Down two breaks in the second set, Jabeur got lucky when Zheng dropped her serve with a pair of double faults in the eighth game. She made Zheng work for the win, saving a match point in the ninth game and two more in the 10th. Zheng finally subdued the Tunisian with a sublime cross-court forehand and raised her fists into the air in triumph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023