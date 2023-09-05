Left Menu

Brazil drops Man United winger Antony from squad after accusations of domestic abuse

Brazil dropped Manchester United winger Antony from its squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers after Brazilian media on Monday published details of alleged domestic abuse against his ex-girlfriend.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 05-09-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 09:44 IST
Brazil drops Man United winger Antony from squad after accusations of domestic abuse
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil dropped Manchester United winger Antony from its squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers after Brazilian media on Monday published details of alleged domestic abuse against his ex-girlfriend. The Brazilian soccer confederation said Antony will not be part of the team for games against Bolivia and Peru “due to the facts that became public on Monday.” Antony's ex-girlfriend reported him to police on May 20 over alleged domestic violence, accusations that he denied in June and again on Monday. Brazilian media published alleged exchanges between the two, in which the player appears to threaten and intimidate the woman on several occasions.

Brazil's soccer body said the case “needs to be investigated” and that the player's removal was aimed at protecting him, the alleged victim and the national team.

Sao Paulo police confirmed to The Associated Press that an investigation is ongoing, but did not provide details. The 23-year-old Antony posted a statement on Instagram earlier Monday, before he was removed from the team, saying “I vehemently deny the accusations.” He said his relationship with the woman had been “tumultuous” but that he never physically attacked her.

“Every moment, in testimonies or in interviews, she brings a different version of the accusations,” Antony wrote. Antony played for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar and has scored two goals in 16 games for the national team. Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus was called up to the national team as a replacement for the two games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023