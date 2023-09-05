Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev edges out Sinner to reach US Open quarter-finals

I'm looking forward to what's next." A daunting challenge awaits in the last eight but Zverev said he would be ready. "I'll give it my absolute best like I always do," Zverev added.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 11:54 IST
Tennis-Zverev edges out Sinner to reach US Open quarter-finals
Alexander Zverev Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev beat sixth seed Jannik Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3 late on Monday to move into the quarter-finals of the year's final Grand Slam.

Zverev's win earned him a meeting with defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz, and the 26-year-old German will look to keep his superb run going having hit top gear again after a serious ankle injury cut his 2022 season short. "I guess I can say I'm back. This is what I live for, this is what I absolutely love to do," Zverev said.

"I would have loved to play a little shorter, that's for sure, but last year when I wasn't able to play, this is what I missed. Playing past 1:30 a.m. in front of a packed crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium. There's nothing better." Zverev swapped breaks with Sinner early in the contest and was locked in a tight battle until 4-4 before going ahead to take the first set with two aces.

Sinner responded immediately with some heavy hitting in the next set to go up 3-0 and turned up the heat in a steamy centre court to thwart the 2020 finalist's late charge. Sinner then struggled with cramp in both legs in the next set. The 22-year-old saved five breakpoints to hold for 2-2 but 12th seed Zverev reeled off the next four games.

World number six Sinner began swinging at everything in the fourth set and Zverev cracked under the onslaught, dropping serve in the ninth game as his opponent forced a decider. But a crucial break in the fifth set gave Zverev the upper hand and he held his nerve to close out the win in four hours and 41 minutes with a powerful serve.

Zverev said he was "completely done" after the fourth set. "I was extremely tired. He was fitter than me even though he was cramping, he was in better shape. In the fifth set I somehow found it again," he added.

"Without the energy, without the crowd this wouldn't have been possible. This is one of the best moments of my career after my comeback, after everything. I'm looking forward to what's next." A daunting challenge awaits in the last eight but Zverev said he would be ready.

"I'll give it my absolute best like I always do," Zverev added. "I'll fight until the last moment. Of course, I have to recover after this physical match but I'll be ready."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023