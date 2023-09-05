Left Menu

Belgium's Artur Lucas joins Indian hockey as coach-cum-video analyst

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Belgiums Artur Lucas as coach-cum-video analyst for its senior and junior sides. The Belgian previously worked for the Royal Belgium Hockey Association as the performance analyst for the U-18 national team from 2018 to 2023. His extensive experience and expertise as the coach, video analyst will undoubtedly improve the performance of our teams.

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Belgium's Artur Lucas as coach-cum-video analyst for its senior and junior sides. As per his contract, Lucas will work with all four Indian hockey teams -- senior men, senior women, junior men, and junior women at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. Lucas comes to his new position with a wealth of experience and expertise. The Belgian previously worked for the Royal Belgium Hockey Association as the performance analyst for the U-18 national team from 2018 to 2023. During his tenure, he made significant contributions to the team's development and success.

He also worked as an analytic consultant for Biztory Belgium last year, which allowed him to hone his analytical skills while providing innovative insights to the sport.

Lucas has also been a key figure at KHC Dragons as performance analyst since 2017, providing critical analysis and support to one of Belgium's top hockey clubs. From 2015 to 2021, he was associated with Victoria Hockey Club, Edegem, in various roles such as youth manager and coach. On Lucas appointment, HI president Tirkey said, ''We are delighted to welcome Artur Lucas to the Hockey India family. His extensive experience and expertise as the coach, video analyst will undoubtedly improve the performance of our teams. We believe his presence will be invaluable in our pursuit of international excellence.'' Lucas arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday.

