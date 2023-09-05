Left Menu

Soccer-Rolfo to miss Barcelona and Sweden games after knee surgery

The 29-year-old will also miss Sweden's Nations League games against Spain and Italy later this month, she said in an Instagram post. Barcelona, who won a Liga F and Champions League double last season, said Rolfo will undergo keyhole surgery on Friday to repair injured meniscus in her right knee.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 19:04 IST
Soccer-Rolfo to miss Barcelona and Sweden games after knee surgery

Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo, who scored three goals to help Sweden to a third place finish at the Women's World Cup, will miss the start of the new season while she recovers from knee surgery. The 29-year-old will also miss Sweden's Nations League games against Spain and Italy later this month, she said in an Instagram post.

Barcelona, who won a Liga F and Champions League double last season, said Rolfo will undergo keyhole surgery on Friday to repair injured meniscus in her right knee. "A medical update will be provided once the procedure has been performed," the club said.

Barcelona kick off the Liga F season at home against Valencia on Sunday. "I would have loved to have started the new season with (Barcelona) and also play in the Nations League, but I promise I will be sat in the stands/on the sofa screaming as loud as I can supporting my two teams until I can get back there on the pitch," Rolfo wrote on Instagram.

Sweden will play world champions Spain on Sept. 22 and Italy four days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global
3
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023