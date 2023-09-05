Asia Cup: Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out with hamstring injury; Litton replaces

Bangladesh has been hit hard by injuries in their ongoing Asia Cup campaign with Najmul Hossain Shanto being ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a hamstring problem.

As per the country's Cricket Board (BCB), he will return to Bangladesh immediately and work on his rehabilitation ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, set to begin in India next month.

Premier wicketkeeper batter Litton Das, who was initially ruled out of the tournament because of illness, joined the team in place of Shanto after getting his medical clearance on Tuesday.

According to team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan, Shanto's injury occurred during Bangladesh's meeting against Afghanistan here, where he played a brilliant knock of 104 to guide the team to an 89-run win.

Shanto was seemingly struggling to run during the latter part of the Bangladesh innings and refrained from taking the field during Afghanistan's chase.

''The player had complained of hamstring pain during batting and could not field. We had an MRI scan done confirming a muscle tear,'' explained Bayjedul in a statement to ESPNCricinfo.

''As a precaution, Shanto will not take any further part in the tournament and will be returning home to start rehab and prepare for the World Cup.'' Shanto has been the top run-scorer in the event so far, accumulating 193 runs in a couple of fixtures at a brilliant average of 96.50, including a ton and a half-century.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has received a big boost with the comeback of their Litton, just in time for the Super-Four stage. ''The Asia Cup squad has a few injury concerns, and the team management felt the need for an additional player going into the Super Four,'' Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

''We have received the BCB medical team's clearance regarding Litton's health and have decided to send him to Pakistan.'' Besides Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz had suffered finger cramps while scoring his century and had to retire hurt.

In a prior match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on August 31, Mustafizur Rahman picked up a niggle that prevented him from playing against Afghanistan.

