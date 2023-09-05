Rugby-Trio ruled out of Ireland's World Cup opener against Romania

Left Menu

Ireland forwards Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne will not be available for their Rugby World Cup opener against Romania on Saturday due to injury. Ireland enter the competition as the top-ranked team in the world. They take on Romania in Bordeaux in Pool B and they also face Tonga, South Africa and Scotland.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:44 IST
Ireland forwards Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne will not be available for their Rugby World Cup opener against Romania on Saturday due to injury. Hooker Sheehan and back-rower Conan have both been struggling with foot injuries, while prop Kilcoyne has been managing a hamstring issue.

"A few guys will not be involved at the weekend," Ireland assistant coach Paul O'Connell was quoted as saying by the BBC on Tuesday referring to Sheehan and Conan. "David Kilcoyne as well is struggling a little bit but should be OK next week."

O'Connell reported that, apart from those injuries, the team are in good health ahead of the game. Ireland enter the competition as the top-ranked team in the world.

They take on Romania in Bordeaux in Pool B and they also face Tonga, South Africa and Scotland. The 10th edition of the World Cup starts on Friday with hosts France facing New Zealand and concludes on Oct. 28 with the final to be played at Stade De France.

