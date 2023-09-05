"Team is working really hard": Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh India's preparation for Asian Games

India's star hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Tuesday said that his team is working "hard" as they want to win the Asian Games to gain a direct ticket to Paris Olympics rather than playing in qualifier round. The Indian men's hockey team will open its Hangzhou Asian Games campaign against Uzbekistan in Pool A on September 24.

"...Now when you are looking into Asian Games, this is the one that the entire country is looking forward to - especially the Hockey team. So, I personally believe that Asian Games is going to be the best way you can get your tickets to Paris rather than going into the qualifier round. The team is working really hard to achieve that and we just need to do the last bit of it things..." Sreejesh told the media. For the 12-team men's competition, India are in Pool A with reigning Asian Games champions Japan, arch-rivals Pakistan, neighbours Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan.

The Asian Games 2023, scheduled in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, will also act as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The champions in the men's and women's categories at the continental showpiece also win a direct berth to next year's Summer Games. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Tuesday, unveiled the much-anticipated official ceremonial dress and playing kit for the Indian contingent that will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

IOA also conducted a glittering send-off ceremony which was graced by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, IOA President and legendary sprinter PT Usha along with other senior officials. The Indian contingent was represented by Indian hockey goalkeepers PR Sreejesh (men), Savita Punia (women), shooting sensation Manu Bhaker and 2018 Asian Games shot put gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor among sportspersons from many other disciplines. (ANI)

