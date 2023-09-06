Left Menu

Asia Cup: Play delayed during Pakistan, Bangladesh clash as floodlight goes off in Lahore stadium

The Asia Cup Super Four clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh was briefly interrupted due to floodlight failure at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday 

Asia Cup: Play between Pakistan and Bangladesh was delayed due to floodlight failure (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Asia Cup Super Four clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh was briefly interrupted due to floodlight failure at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. During the fifth over of Pakistan's innings, one of the floodlights went off and play was stopped.  Players left the field and fans switched on their mobile phone torches.  The floodlight was restored after about 15 minutes.

Pakistan were at 15/0 in 5 overs with Fakhar Zaman (13) and Imam-ul-Haq (2) unbeaten at the crease when the interruption occurred. Earlier Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah shredded Bangladesh's batting order and the team was bundled out for 193 in just 38.4 overs.

Pakistan's pace attack proved too hot for Bangladesh and apart from Shakib Al Hasan (53) and Mushfiqur Rahim (64), other batters struggled. Rauf was the chief destructor as he bagged four wickets while Naseem Shah claimed three and Shaheen Afridi scalped one wicket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

