Left Menu

Yuzvendra Chahal set for County stint, signs up to play three games for Kent

"Kent Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of India international leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the Club’s remaining County Championship matches, subject to regulatory approval," Kent announced in an official statement. 

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 22:23 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal set for County stint, signs up to play three games for Kent
Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been signed up by Kent Cricket for the remainder of the County Championship season "subject to regulatory approval". "Kent Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of India international leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the Club’s remaining County Championship matches, subject to regulatory approval," Kent announced in an official statement.

A seasoned white-ball international, Chahal has 87 wickets to date in 33 first-class appearances, with best figures of 6-44 coming for his native Haryana against Hyderabad in India’s Ranji Trophy. Also previously an India youth international in the sport of chess, he will be available for selection in Kent’s remaining two home Championship matches against Nottinghamshire and Lancashire, as well as Kent’s away fixture against Somerset.

On joining Kent in first-class cricket until the end of the season, Chahal said, “This is an exciting challenge for me, playing in English county cricket, and one I’m very much looking forward to.” Chahal is the second India international to feature for Kent this season, after left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh also wore the Kent shirt in the Championship competition back in June and July.

Kent’s Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said, “We’re delighted to have secured a spinner of Yuzvendra’s quality for the last three Championship matches of the season, with Matt Parkinson not available to us until next year, and Hami Qadri recently injured. “He is really looking forward to playing in English conditions and will bring a significant amount of skill and international experience to our squad," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023