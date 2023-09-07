Left Menu

Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann headline Netherlands' ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad

PTI | Nieuwegein | Updated: 07-09-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 15:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Netherlands

Experienced duo of Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann earned a recall as the Netherlands announced their 15-member squad, led by Scott Edwards, for the upcoming ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India starting next month.

The duo was not part of the team during the Qualifiers, where the side finished as runner-up.

Both van der Merwe and Ackermann have enough experience on the international stage. While Ackermann finished as the side's second-highest run-scorer during the T20 World Cup last year in Australia, Merwe has looked good across departments.

The Dutch would be hopeful of opener Max O'Dowd playing to his utmost potential, besides expecting all-rounder Bas de Leede to contribute to the fullest in both departments.

Also, Vikram Singh is expected to play a key role with the bat, having finished as the highest run-scorer during the Qualifiers.

The Netherlands, coached by Ryan Cook, will play a couple of warm-up ties against Australia (September 30) and India (October 3) before getting its campaign underway versus Pakistan three days later in Hyderabad.

It will be the side's fifth appearance in the event, having failed to make it past the group stage on all previous four instances.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad and Sybrand Engelbrecht.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

