Left Menu

Finland beats Kazakhstan 1-0 as European Championship qualifiers resume

A late goal from forward Oliver Antman gave Finland a 1-0 win at Kazakhstan on Thursday and moved it closer to a second straight qualification to the European Championship.Finland, with 12 points from five matches, moved three points ahead of Kazakhstan at the top of Group H.Third-place Denmark later played winless San Marino.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-09-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 22:15 IST
Finland beats Kazakhstan 1-0 as European Championship qualifiers resume

A late goal from forward Oliver Antman gave Finland a 1-0 win at Kazakhstan on Thursday and moved it closer to a second straight qualification to the European Championship.

Finland, with 12 points from five matches, moved three points ahead of Kazakhstan at the top of Group H.

Third-place Denmark later played winless San Marino. Slovenia, trailing Denmark only on goal difference, hosts Northern Ireland.

Antman was perfectly set up in the box in the 78th minute and directed a precise low shot into the back of the net.

Two-time champion France will later try to maintain its perfect start in Group B when it hosts Ireland at Parc des Princes. France has not conceded a goal in the competition so far, while Ireland is struggling with only one win from its first three matches.

The Netherlands faces Greece in Eindhoven, where a win would move the Dutch level with the Greeks on six points.

Germany will host the 24-team tournament next summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023