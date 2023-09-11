Left Menu

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest player to reach 13,000 runs in ODIs

Virat broke a long-standing Sachin Tendulkar record during a brilliant ODI knock against Pakistan

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:37 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli on Monday created a record by becoming the fastest to reach 13,000 runs in the ODI format. Kohli achieved the milestone during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against arch-rival Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

He broke a long-standing Sachin Tendulkar record during a brilliant ODI knock against Pakistan. Kohli is the fifth player to reach the landmark in men's ODIs.

Apart from Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene are the other cricketers to reach the milestone. Tendulkar took 321 innings to get to the mark and Kohli has reached the milestone in 267 innings. Ponting (341) and Sangakkara (363) also took over 300 innings while Jayasuriya reached the mark in 416 innings.

Kohli is also the only batter among the five to average over 50. With 47 ODI hundreds, Kohli is also just two away from equalling Tendulkar's record tally of ODI tons. (ANI)

