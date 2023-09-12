Left Menu

Former Spanish soccer chief Rubiales to testify in court in Hermoso kiss case

He will appear before the court at noon on Friday. The complaint by Hermoso describes how Rubiales kissed her on the mouth "without her consent" while holding her head with both hands after Spain defeated England in the women's World Cup final on Aug. 20.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:30 IST
Former Spanish soccer chief Rubiales to testify in court in Hermoso kiss case
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Spain

Former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales will testify before the High Court in Madrid on Friday over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, the court said on Tuesday. The incident, at the medal ceremony following the Spanish women's team's World Cup victory in Sydney, Australia, last month, unleashed a wave of indignation against sexism and macho behaviour in Spain.

Rubiales had refused demands from many players, sports bodies and politicians to quit his position as president of the Royal Spanish Football, saying he had done nothing wrong and the kiss was mutual and consensual. However, the furore did not die down and on Sunday he resigned after Hermoso lodged a criminal complaint against him. He will appear before the court at noon on Friday.

The complaint by Hermoso describes how Rubiales kissed her on the mouth "without her consent" while holding her head with both hands after Spain defeated England in the women's World Cup final on Aug. 20. The incident place in front of a global television audience. High Court judge Francisco de Jorge is in charge of the probe as the incident took place outside Spain.

Rubiales has not responded to Reuters questions about the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023