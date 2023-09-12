Left Menu

FIH withdraws hockey Olympic Qualifiers from Pakistan: PHF source

The PHF had already announced that the Olympic Qualifier would be held in Lahore in January.But recent attempts by the PSB to interfere in PHF affairs in a bid to plant its own people in the federation has led to the chaos.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 20:45 IST
FIH withdraws hockey Olympic Qualifiers from Pakistan: PHF source
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant blow for Pakistan hockey, the world body (FIH) has taken away the hosting rights of the Olympic Qualifying tournament from the country because of infighting between the national federation and the nation's Sports Board. The Olympic Qualification tournament is scheduled to be held in January next year. The International Hockey Federation's decision came as a result of the ongoing tussle between the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and the state-owned Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

''The FIH while taking away our hosting rights made it clear it was convinced that the sports board and government were not willing to cooperate with the PHF in the successful hosting of the event,'' a PHF source said.

The FIH's decision came as a big jolt to Pakistan hockey which had got the rights to host an international event after over a decade. The PHF had already announced that the Olympic Qualifier would be held in Lahore in January.

But recent attempts by the PSB to interfere in PHF affairs in a bid to plant its own people in the federation has led to the chaos. Several Olympians encouraged by the government's ministry of inter provincial coordination and PSB have been trying to stage a coup in the PHF and get a vote of no confidence passed against the sitting president, Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar and secretary Haider Hussain.

The Olympians include Asif Bajwa, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rana Mujahid, who served as secretaries in recent times, two of them under Khokar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023