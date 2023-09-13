I thought my England career was done: David Willey

England's David Willey revealed that he was "hurt" by his omission from the World Cup squad of 2019 and thought that his career was over. Willey was initially picked in the provisional squad but after Jofra Archer made himself available for selection, Willey was replaced by him.

"If it wasn't for Covid [in 2020], I probably thought that my England career was done. They picked the two squads [to stay in bubbles] for the Test matches in Manchester and one-dayers in Southampton. Willey recalled his misfortune to miss out 2019 World Cup, "I'd been a big part of that [team] from 2015 through to that World Cup, so there were mixed emotions the day they won it. I was obviously delighted for the lads, but it hurt. I'd have probably given my left arm to be a part of that."

"I think anything that happens to me in cricket now is never going to be as bad as that. As my career in the game goes on, and whatever I do after, I think that's probably a difficult but great experience for me to have - hopefully, it can serve me well in other areas of my life," he added. Since 2019, Willey made a remarkable comeback as he got a place in the squad that won the T20 World Cup last year.

Willey will now aim to perform well in the upcoming World Cup 2023 as he has been named in the provisional squad. Archer has shown signs of returning to the team as he joined England's practice session at the Kia Oval on Tuesday.

"They haven't got to finalise a squad until the end of the month, so it can obviously change. It's out of my control, just like it was out of my control in 2019. I play the cricket that's in front of me," he added. "I made a promise to myself to enjoy every game for England as if it's my last, and I try to do that now. Things change, and if it changes for me, it's nothing I haven't been through before. I'm going to go out there and perform, try to win games of cricket for England. It's not my job to decide who goes on the plane," Willey added.

Willey who was replaced by Jofra Archer in England's provisional squad in 2019, said that Archer appeared to be in good rhythm during practice. Since bowling the crucial super over that gave England the victory in the exciting final against New Zealand at Lord's four years ago, Archer has been hampered by injury. He missed the entire summer due to a stress fracture in his problematic right elbow.

Willey responded to Archer's fitness and said "He looks in a good place, I don't know where he is at, fitness-wise, but he was bowling with good wheels out there today." "Everyone knows how good he is, what he's capable of and how he can impact games. So to have him close, or not far away from being fit, is fantastic news," he added. (ANI)

