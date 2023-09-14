Left Menu

Rugby-'Belt him, belt him!' - Wallaby Vunivalu expecting no favours from Fiji

"And he was saying yes, they were mentioning stuff about Samu like 'belt him, belt him!' in Fijian. "I was like, 'did Samu know?' and he was like 'nah, we didn't want to tell Samu about that'.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 01:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 01:05 IST
Rugby-'Belt him, belt him!' - Wallaby Vunivalu expecting no favours from Fiji

Suliasi Vunivalu is one of nine players in the Wallabies squad with Fijian heritage but the Suva-born winger is expecting no preferential treatment from the Pacific islanders when they face off at the World Cup on Sunday. Australia played Fiji in the pool stage at the last World Cup and Vunivalu said he had not been comforted when he asked Marika Koroibete to find out what kind of reception he and Samu Kerevi had received in Sapporo.

"I was speaking to Marika about the last World Cup and what they were saying, were they like trying to aim at them like Fijian on Fijian?" he told reporters on Wednesday. "And he was saying yes, they were mentioning stuff about Samu like 'belt him, belt him!' in Fijian.

"I was like, 'did Samu know?' and he was like 'nah, we didn't want to tell Samu about that'. But I think they'll be looking forward to the same situation this week." The Fijians might want to reconsider their approach in Sunday's Pool C clash in St Etienne as both winger Koroibete and centre Kerevi scored tries in Australia's 39-21 win four years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023