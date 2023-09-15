Rugby-France lock Woki slams team's ill discipline after Uruguay win

France lock Cameron Woki labelled his team's showing as "unacceptable" after Les Bleus were penalised 15 times in their 27-12 victory against Uruguay at the World Cup on Thursday.

Fabien Galthie had made 12 changes to the team who beat New Zealand in the tournament's opening match and the reserves failed to rise to the occasion, although the coach was satisfied with the win. "Fifteen penalties is huge. It's unacceptable at international level, we're lucky to win after being penalised so many times," said Woki, who started against the All Blacks in a match France finished with only four penalties against them, prevailing 27-13.

"We had worked hard (on discipline). We wanted to do something good and we just showed we were an ill-disciplined team. "It's very frustrating. We struggled in the scrums, we knew we were better but then we were not patient. We have to be patient."

Galthie said it was the players who were frustrated as he showed some understanding, saying it was "tough for them, emotionally, because they wanted to do well". "Our plan is in motion, it's a long journey and every game is a test that is important for our life as a squad," he said after what was arguably one of the worst performances in his 41 tests in charge.

"You might say it's disappointing but I'm happy with the victory. The players might me frustrated for various reasons but sometimes you can be surprised by your opponent when you don't know how they have prepared. We did not play this game to make a statement. "We were bothered by a team who implemented their strategy but in the end we won."

France were hit by several injuries before the World Cup, while hooker Julien Marchand picked up a thigh injury last week against New Zealand. At least this time they were spared, with Galthie saying he had no physical problems to report after the Uruguay game.

Number eight Anthony Jelonch, who made his comeback less than seven months after suffering a serious knee injury, played 50 minutes and made some impactful tackles. "I need to feel that match atmosphere again," said Jelonch.

"I felt after the first contacts that I was fine, it put me right back into the right path. I'm now ready to play again." France, who lead Pool A with eight points, next face Namibia on Sept. 21 in Marseille.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

