Tennis-Brisbane International to return as Australian Open tune-up event

Organisers said a combined men's ATP 250 and women's WTA 500 tournament was scheduled for Dec. 31 to Jan. 7 at Queensland Tennis Centre, with a record A$3.1 million ($2 million) prize money on offer. The women's singles field has been expanded to 48 players, while the men's singles draw will feature 32.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 13:04 IST
The Brisbane International will return to the calendar for the first time since 2020 as part of the build-up to next year's Australian Open, Tennis Australia said on Friday. The event was launched in 2009 and drew huge crowds, with Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Maria Sharapova among those winning the singles tournaments.

It was dropped from the men's tour when the ATP Cup was introduced in 2019 and last contested as a women's event in 2020.

The women's singles field has been expanded to 48 players, while the men's singles draw will feature 32. Former world number one Ash Barty, who retired in 2022, praised the decision to bring back her hometown event.

"The players love to come here, they love the atmosphere," Barty told Australian media. "For me it was a court filled with so many happy memories of coming back and training here, and learning my craft." The new season begins on Dec. 29 with the United Cup in Perth and Sydney. The Canberra International starts alongside the Brisbane event two days later, with tournaments in Adelaide and Hobart beginning on Jan. 8.

($1 = 1.5463 Australian dollars)

