Left Menu

Ravindra Jadeja completes special ODI double, joins Kapil Dev in elite list

During the match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super Four, Jadeja became only the second Indian player after 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev to complete the unique ODI double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in the ODI format

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:41 IST
Ravindra Jadeja completes special ODI double, joins Kapil Dev in elite list
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday entered record books as he completed 200 ODI wickets. During the match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super Four, Jadeja became only the second Indian player after 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev to complete the unique ODI double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in the ODI format.

Jadeja bagged his 200th wicket as he dismissed Shamim Hossain. The all-rounder has taken 200 wickets in 174 ODI innings at an average of 36.83 and an economy rate of  4.89. Before the game against Bangladesh, Jadeja needed only a wicket to complete 200 wickets in ODIs and join Kapil Dev in a unique record for 2000 runs and 200 wickets for India in ODIs. Till Jadeja's feat, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain was the only Indian all-rounder to record double (2000 runs and 200 wickets) which he achieved in 166 ODI innings in 1978.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy's fighting half-centuries propelled Bangladesh to 265/8 against India after Men in Blue gave early blows. Shakib scored the highest for Bangladesh scoring 80 (85 balls) while Hridoy played a fine knock of 54 runs.

For India, Shardul Thakur bagged three while Mohammed Shami scalped two wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023