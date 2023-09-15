Left Menu

Gill's ton goes in vain as Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs in Asia Cup

Brief Scores Bangladesh 265 for 8 in 50 overs Shakib Al Hasan 80, Towid 54 Hridoy Shardul Thakur 365.India 259 all out in 49.5 overs Shubman Gill 121, Axar Patel 42 Mustafizur Rahman 350.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:13 IST
Gill's ton goes in vain as Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs in Asia Cup
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill's brilliant 121 and Axar Patel's rearguard 42 -- went in vain as India lost by six runs against Bangladesh in an inconsequential Super 4 match of the Asia Cup match here on Friday. Before this match, India and Sri Lankan had already sealed their places in Sunday's final here. Sent into bat, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Towid Hridoy scored contrasting half-centuries to post a decent 265 for eight. In reply, India were all out for 259 in 49.5 overs. For Bangladesh, Shakib (80 off 85 balls) and Towid (54 off 81 deliveries) steadied the Bangladesh ship after early wickets.

For India, pacers Mohammed Shami (2/32), Shardul Thakur (3/65) and Prasidh Krishna (1/43) shared six wickets between them.

Later, Gill spearheaded India's chase, scoring 121 off 133 balls with the help of five sixes and eight boundaries, while Axar made 42 off 34 balls during which he hit three fours and two sixes but still the Men in Blue fell short. Mustafizur Rahman (3/50), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/32) and Mahedi Hasan (2/50) were the main wicket-takers for Bangladesh. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 265 for 8 in 50 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 80, Towid 54 Hridoy; Shardul Thakur 3/65).

India: 259 all out in 49.5 overs (Shubman Gill 121, Axar Patel 42; Mustafizur Rahman 3/50).

