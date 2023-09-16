Cricket-Australia opener Head’s World Cup in jeopardy as he breaks hand

Left Menu

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 16-09-2023 02:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 02:18 IST
Australian opener Travis Head's participation at next month's World Cup is in doubt after he broke his hand during Friday's one day international against South Africa. Head had to retire hurt in his country's 164-run defeat to South Africa at Centurion on Friday after being hit on the hand by Gerald Coetzee.

"It's a confirmed fracture but as to the nature of the break and what sort of timeframe to heal, that will be assessed tomorrow," said Australia coach Andrew McDonald. The 29-year-old Head, who has been a spearhead at the top of the innings for Australia in one dayers, would be sorely missed if he is to be ruled out of the World Cup, which starts in India on Oct. 5

"He's going to go in for some more scans tomorrow... We have fingers crossed, clearly with the World Cup, fast approaching," McDonald added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

