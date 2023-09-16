Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Ryder Cup rookie Aberg shares lead at BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy just makes cut

Ryder Cup debutant Ludvig Aberg continued to impress at the BMW PGA Championship by taking a share of the lead with Swedish compatriot Sebastian Soderberg on Friday while Rory McIlroy barely made the cut with his final shot before play was suspended. Aberg holed eight birdies, offset by a double-bogey on the par-four ninth, to go into the weekend at 10-under overall and the 23-year-old showed he could be Europe's next star with some fine shots.

Soccer-Nice shock PSG 3-2 with Moffi double

Nice forward Terem Moffi scored two goals and earned an assist to help his side to a 3-2 win at Paris St Germain in Ligue 1 on Friday, condemning the hosts to their first defeat of the season. PSG, who on Tuesday host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, could have provisionally topped the standings with a win but slipped down to third on eight points.

Tennis-Djokovic propels Serbia into Davis Cup quarter-finals, Britain win

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to action following his U.S. Open triumph, as the world number one helped Serbia book their place in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup on Friday with a group stage victory over hosts Spain. Playing just five days after lifting his 24th Grand Slam title in New York, Djokovic overcame the hot and humid conditions early on and recovered from 4-1 down in the second set to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 6-4 in Valencia.

Football-U.S. college student develops device he hopes can help eradicate sport concussions

When Carter Hogg's brother F.J. suffered a concussion that ended his football career and then spent agonizing months regaining his health, Carter was moved to study the causes of concussions in the hopes of finding a way to prevent them. The 20-year-old from Dallas has developed a protective hood that is worn under the helmet and shoulder pads called G8RSkin that has received positive results in testing and he hopes can help eradicate head injuries, one of the biggest health concerns in sport.

Soccer-Everton acquired by U.S. private equity firm 777 Partners

Everton have been sold to 777 Partners, the struggling Premier League club said on Friday, with the U.S. private equity firm taking over from Farhad Moshiri in a deal reports said was worth more than 550 million pounds ($685 million). The Miami-based investment fund said it had signed an agreement with British-Iranian billionaire Moshiri to acquire his 94.1% stake in the club. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of the year, a club statement said.

North Korean athletes to participate in the Asian Games in China -KCNA

North Korean athletes have left Pyongyang for the Asian Games on Thursday that will take place in China, marking the first international, multisport event that North Korea has participated in since the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. The Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou, China, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8, a year after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis-WTA must keep Peng case in public eye on China return, says human rights advocate

Elite women's tennis returns to China for the first time in four years at Guangzhou next week after the WTA ended a boycott over concerns about Peng Shuai, but her wellbeing should remain the focus, a senior human rights advocate told Reuters on Friday. The women's tour had been widely praised for suspending its tournaments in the Asian nation after Peng said in a now deleted 2021 social media post that a senior former Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her.

Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss as he testifies in assault probe

Spain's High Court on Friday imposed a restraining order to prevent former soccer chief Luis Rubiales approaching national team player Jenni Hermoso, as he appeared in court to be investigated for sexual assault for kissing her on the lips. The incident, which occurred at the medal ceremony after Spain's women's team won the World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 20, has triggered a furore over sexism in Spanish sport and society and prompted protests similar to the "Me Too" movement.

Tennis-Murray dedicates Davis Cup win to grandmother after missing funeral

A tearful Andy Murray dedicated his Davis Cup win on Friday to his grandmother after missing her funeral to play in the tie against Switzerland. Murray battled hard to beat Leandro Riedi 6-7(7) 6-4 6-4 and appeared to be good spirits during his on-court chat with former player Naomi Broady, talking about his reading interests and a fan in Manchester who had shown him a "magic trick".

Athletics-World champion Lyles to take 'victory lap' in Eugene, Oregon

American sprinter Noah Lyles said he feels no pressure coming into this weekend's season-ending meet in Eugene, Oregon, and sees it instead as a chance to celebrate on home soil the three gold medals he won at last month's World Championships in Budapest. Lyles earlier this month said he was ending his season after becoming the first male athlete since Jamaican Usain Bolt to win gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. He later changed his mind, however, saying he still had "one more in me."

