England's Dawid Malan completes 4,000 international runs

England batter Dawid Malan completed 4,000 runs in international cricket on Friday. The left-handed batter reached this milestone during England's fourth and final ODI against New Zealand at the Lord's.

Malan was at his most elegant in the match. He smashed his fifth ODI ton, scoring 127 runs in 114 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 111.40. In 105 international appearances, Malan has scored 4,012 runs at an average of 37.14 and a strike rate of 78.08. In 120 innings, he has managed seven centuries and 30 fifties, with the best score of 140.

The southpaw has represented England in 22 Tests, scoring 1,074 runs at an average of 27.53. He has managed a century and nine fifties in 39 innings, with the best score of 140. ODIs are Malan's strongest format. In 21 ODIs, he has scored 1,046 runs at an average of 61.52 at an impressive strike rate of 96.13. He has scored five centuries and five fifties in 21 innings, with the best score of 134.

He made his debut for England as a T20I specialist in 2017. Since then in 62 T20Is and 60 innings, he has scored 1,892 runs at an average of 36.28 and a strike rate of 132.49. He has scored a century and 16 half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 103*. Malan has showcased great form in ODIs ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India from October 5 onwards. In nine ODIs, he has scored 591 runs at an average of 73.87 and a strike rate of 96.86. He has scored three centuries and three fifties, with the best score of 127. As Jason Roy continues to sit on the sidelines and Joe Root struggles for ODI form, Malan is making his World Cup playing eleven case strong with each outing.

This ODI leg of series against New Zealand has been a high point for him this year. He has scored 277 runs in three innings, with a century and two fifties. He has won the 'Player of the Series' award. Coming to the match, England elected to bat first. After the early dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, a 79-run stand between Malan and Joe Root (29) brought England to three figures. Malan smashed his fifth ton and formed important partnerships with skipper Jos Buttler (36) and Liam Livingstone (28) to power England to the 250-run mark. Handy contributions from the lower order led by Sam Curran (20), took England to 311/9 in 50 overs.

Rachin Ravindra (4/60) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell took two wickets. Kyle Jamieson got one wicket. In the chase of 312, NZ batting once again faltered. Except for knocks from Rachin Ravindra (61 in 48 balls with three fours and four sixes) and Henry Nicholls (41 in 48 balls), the Kiwis batters failed to make much impact and were bundled out for 211 in 38.2 overs, losing the match by 100 runs.

Moeen Ali (4/50) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Liam Livingstone, Curran, David Willey and Brydon Carse took a wicket each. England won the series 3-1 and Malan took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

