Left Menu

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Mamata Banerjee visit Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid

The two stalwarts of the Bengal were surrounded by a sizable audience as they toured the stadium's trophy room and other amenities.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:39 IST
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Mamata Banerjee visit Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid
Sourav Ganguly and Mamata Banerjee (Photo: Banglar Gorbo Mamata/ Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. CM Banerjee and former BCCI president were guided around the iconic stadium which is home to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The two stalwarts of the Bengal were surrounded by a sizable audience as they toured the stadium's trophy room and other amenities. A photograph of Ganguly and Banerjee in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was shared by the West Bengal CM on social media Facebook.

Banerjee reached Spain on Tuesday to participate in a three-day business summit aimed at attracting foreign investment in the state. Earlier, a photograph of Ganguly sitting with CM Mamata Banerjee in Spain's Madrid was shared by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on social media 'X'.

The Government of West Bengal and Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional (LALIGA), have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to elevate the game through mutual collaborations between India and Spain. The event was attended by Sourav Ganguly, and Chief Secretary, Govt of West Bengal, H.K. Dwivedi, representatives of the two major Football clubs of West Bengal- Debasish Dutta, General Secretary, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and Ishtiaque Ahmed, General Secretary, Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Earlier on Thursday, a video was shared from the Trinamool Congress official account of X showing her jogging in Spain's Madrid during morning hours. The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is among the most recognisable football stadiums in the entire world. It has a long history that dates back to its founding in 1947 and is home to the legendary Real Madrid Football Club.

It has undergone numerous modifications throughout the years, evolving into a contemporary sporting stadium. It is renowned for its architectural magnificence and inventive design. Numerous legendary football games have taken place there, and the venue still stands as a testament to sportsmanship and tradition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023