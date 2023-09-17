Left Menu

England leaves out opener Jason Roy, picks Harry Brook for Cricket World Cup squad

Updated: 17-09-2023 21:24 IST
Defending champion England replaced Jason Roy with Harry Brook in its Cricket World Cup squad on Sunday despite having included the opening batter on a 15-man provisional list last month.

Roy played more one-day internationals than any other England player since the 2019 title that he helped to secure with a pick up and throw for a run-out to ensure victory over New Zealand.

However, doubts over Roy's selection for the physically demanding Oct. 5-Nov. 19 tournament in India were fueled by a back injury which forced him to miss a four-match series this month against the Kiwis.

Brook, a versatile batter who can open or bat lower down, had been a surprise omission from the provisional squad after impressing against Australia in the Ashes test series in the English summer. But he had a poor ODI series against New Zealand, scoring 37 runs from three innings.

"The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players," England selector Luke Wright said.

England will travel to India with eight of the squad who won the title as the home team four years ago.

Squad Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

