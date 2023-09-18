Left Menu

Soccer-The week in Asian football

Goals from Takaaki Shichi and Mutsuki Kato earned hosts Hiroshima the win and left Kobe stuck on 52 points with seven games left. Defending champions Yokohama F Marinos are a point behind in second place after Friday's 1-1 draw with Sagan Tosu.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 08:02 IST
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Talking points from the week in Asian football:

VISSEL KOBE STAY TOP IN JAPAN DESPITE LOSS TO HIROSHIMA Vissel Kobe clung on to top spot in Japan on Saturday despite losing 2-0 to Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Goals from Takaaki Shichi and Mutsuki Kato earned hosts Hiroshima the win and left Kobe stuck on 52 points with seven games left.

Defending champions Yokohama F Marinos are a point behind in second place after Friday's 1-1 draw with Sagan Tosu. They needed a goal in the final minute from Kaina Yoshio to avoid defeat after Sagan's Yoichi Naganuma opened the scoring three minutes earlier. PORT BEAT CHANGCHUN TO EDGE CLOSER TO CHINESE LEAGUE TITLE

Shanghai Port moved a step closer to claiming the Chinese Super League title for the first time since 2018 with a 2-0 win over Changchun Yatai on Friday. Matias Vargas gave Port the lead in the 61st minute before Wei Zhen headed in Oscar's cross with 15 minutes left to give Port their first league win in four matches.

With five games left in the season, Port are nine points clear of Shandong Taishan, who beat Qingdao Hainiu 4-2. POHANG CLOSE TO WITHIN SIX POINTS OF LEADERS ULSAN IN KOREA

Pohang Steelers trimmed another two points off Ulsan Hyundai's lead on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Suwon FC and now trail the defending champions by six. Brazilian forward Zeca hit a first-half brace to secure the three points for Pohang, while Ulsan were held to a 1-1 draw by Daejeon Citizen.

Kim In-gyun gave Daejeon the lead in the second minute before Joo Min-gyu levelled from the penalty spot after half an hour. NEYMAR MAKES DEBUT AS LEADERS AL-HILAL THRASH AL-RIYADH

Neymar made his Saudi Pro League debut for Al-Hilal on Friday, coming off the bench for the final 26 minutes of his new club's 6-1 demolition of Al-Riyadh. The 31-year-old, who joined the Saudi side from Paris St Germain last month, replaced fellow Brazilian Michael and set up Malcom to score Al-Hilal's fourth in the 83rd minute.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Yassir Al-Shahrani, Nasser Al-Dawsari and Salem Al-Dawsari (2) also scored for Al-Hilal, who lead Al-Ittihad by one point. The defending champions beat Al Akhdoud 1-0 on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023