Left Menu

Golf: Jammu and Kashmir Open to start on October 4

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Monday announced that the third edition of the Jammu and Kashmir Open will be held at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course in Jammu from October 4 to October 7 this year

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:22 IST
Golf: Jammu and Kashmir Open to start on October 4
Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev at J&K Open event (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Monday announced that the third edition of the Jammu and Kashmir Open will be held at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course in Jammu from October 4 to October 7 this year. The total prize purse for the event has been enhanced to Rs 50 lakh this year. The Pro-Am event will be held on October 8.

The tournament is part of J&K Tourism's initiative to promote golf tourism in the region. Jammu and Kashmir has prominent golf courses such as Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Royal Springs Golf Course (Srinagar), Pahalgam Golf Course (Lidder Valley) and Gulmarg Golf Club and these courses provide a rich experience to golfers, a release said. Indian professionals participating in the event include Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, defending champion Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and former champion Honey Baisoya. The foreign challenge will be led by Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain as well as Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera.

Amarjeet Singh, Special Secretary, J&K Tourism Department, said they look forward to continued association with the Open golf tournament and the PGTI. "This tournament gives us a great platform to project the UT of Jammu & Kashmir as a favourable destination for Golf Tourism for business and leisure travellers from all across the world. Our partnership with PGTI and the staging of the  Open also provides us the opportunity to showcase the outstanding golfing venues in J&K to a wider audience."

Manav Gupta, Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, said they have worked towards providing the best possible playing conditions at JTGC and are confident that the players will enjoy their experience of playing here. "The J&K Open also provides immense exposure for our local golfing talent who get to rub shoulders with the best professionals in the country. This exposure will go a long way in helping J&K produce champion golfers in the future."

Former India cricket captain Kapil Dev, who is Vice President, PGTI, said they are delighted to have a PGTI event in the beautiful locales of Jammu and  Kashmir. "We thank J&K Tourism and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course for partnering with us in staging the event that in turn helps us create more playing opportunities for Indian professional golfers. The tournament will also help spread awareness about Jammu and Kashmir in general and Jammu in particular as an ideal destination for Golf Tourism for international and domestic travellers alike."

Jammu Tawi Golf Course, is an 18-hole course, designed by internationally renowned designer Col. K.D Bagga. The course was commissioned in April 2011. The course has fairways approximately 6600 meters in length, it has two big and three small water bodies and a water channel about 3200 meters long. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023