South Africa on verge of losing two key pacers ahead of ODI World Cup

With the Men's Cricket World Cup just a fortnight away, South Africa are facing major injury woes with two key pacers in a race against time to get fit before the major tournament.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:50 IST
South Africa on verge of losing two key pacers ahead of ODI World Cup
South Africa cricket team (Photo-ICC). Image Credit: ANI

With the Men's Cricket World Cup just a fortnight away, South Africa are facing major injury woes with two key pacers in a race against time to get fit before the major tournament. Pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala's availability in the World Cup remains uncertain, as they are yet to prove their fitness ahead of South Africa's departure for India on September 23.

Both players were a part of South Africa's 15-member squad for the World Cup. However, since then, both players have featured in only one out of the last five home ODIs against Australia. The series was won by a 3-2 margin by the hosts. Nortje featured in the second ODI and bowled only five overs before walking off the field due to back spams. He returned to the field in the second innings, scoring 10 runs with the bat while batting at No. 10 during the run chase. His back injury ended up ruling him out for the remainder of the series.

While Magala, who is down with a knee injury, made his sole appearance in the third ODI against Australia, in which he bowled just four overs. "We are continually taking stock as to where both of those players are," Rob Walter, South Africa's white-ball coach told ESPNCricinfo.

"The fact that they weren't playing today with a week to go before we board the plane for the World Cup is obviously a cause for concern. We would have wanted them out there. There are complications around taking players that are injured into a World Cup because then you have to provide a medical reason to be swapped out," Walter added. The final date for submission of World Cup squad changes to the ICC is September 28.

South Africa's initial World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

