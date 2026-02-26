Kagiso Rabada Surpasses Dale Steyn in T20 World Cup Milestone

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has overtaken legend Dale Steyn to become the side's second-highest wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup history. At age 30, Rabada achieved this remarkable feat during the Super Eight T20 World Cup clash against West Indies, delivering an impressive spell of 2/22 in four overs, which disrupted the Caribbean batting order early in the innings.

Rabada now boasts 32 wickets in 28 innings, compared to Steyn's 30, with an average of 25.46 and best bowling figures of 3/18. The top wicket-taker for South Africa in T20 World Cup history remains pacer Anrich Nortje, who has claimed 37 wickets in 20 matches at an outstanding average of 11.54, including three four-wicket hauls, with his best performance being 4/7.

Globally, Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan holds the top spot as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 50 wickets in 43 matches, averaging 20.12, and boasting three four-fers with a best of 4/9. In this year's competition, Rabada, who had gone wicketless in three previous outings, has taken four wickets at an average of 47.25 and an economy rate of 7.98.

In the match, South Africa chose to field first after winning the toss. Lungi Ngidi's figures of 3/30 and Rabada's 2/22 stunned the West Indies, reducing them to 83/7. However, a resilient 89-run partnership between Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder lifted the West Indies to 176/8 by the end of their innings. Despite Marco Jansen leaking 50 runs in four overs, a victory could bolster South Africa's semifinal ambitions and sustain India's hopes as they face Zimbabwe next. (ANI)