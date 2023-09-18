Neha, Tvesa, Pranavi ready for battle in 13th leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour 

Neha Tripathi will be back for a shot at back-to-back titles as she tees up for the 13th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf and Country Club. Neha, who has won two of the last three events on the Tour, is also in the running for the Order of Merit, as she trails leader Sneha Singh by little over Rs 83,000. The field this week also includes Pranavi Urs, who is prepping herself for the Asian Games, and Tvesa Malik, who showed she is playing herself back into form with a superb finish that helped her finish runner-up to Neha.

Last week's event saw fine showings from both Neha and Tvesa and the addition of Pranavi Urs will spice it up further. The event also has a lot of significance from the fact that Indian players will get a good look at the DLF Golf and Country Club, which next month will host the Women's Indian Open, a release said.

Sneha Singh, one of the three multiple winners this season, has been off-and-on at the course and will be hoping to make a mark this week. Seher Atwal, who is going through a lean patch, Hitaashee Bakshi, Khushi Khanijau will also be attempting to turn in a good performance.

The field of 36 also includes some very talented young amateurs like Mahreen Bhatia, who this season finished in Top-3 of the US Kids Golf European and US Kids World Championships. Other young amateurs worth watching out for will be Zara Anand and Lavanya Jadon, Janneya A Dasanniee and Smriti Bhargav. Tee times for the first round of the Leg 13 of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf and Country Club:

1. 7:10 am: Karishma Govind, Nayanika Sanga, Saaniya Sharma; 2. 7:20 am: Oviya Reddi, Sachika Singh, Smriti Bhargav (A);

3. 7:30 am: Seher Atwal, Lavanya Gupta (A), Ananya Datar; 4. 7:40 am: Tvesa Malik, Jyotsana Singh, Kriti Chowhan;

5. 7:55 am: Asmitha Sathish, Shagun Narain, Agrima Manral; 6. 8:05 am: Mahreen Bhatia (A), Durga Nittur, Janneya A Dasanniee (A);

7. 8:15 am: Jasmine Shekar, Ravjot K Dosanjh, Anisha Agarwalla; 8. 8:25 am: Neha Tripathi, Rhea Jha, Lavanya Jadon (A);

9. 8:40 am: Rhea Purvi S., Sneha Singh, Khushi Khanijau; 10. 8:50 am: Trimann Saluja, Pranavi Urs, Hitaashee Bakshi;

11. 9:00 am: Riya Yadav, Suchitra Ramesh, Gauri Karhade; 12. 9:10 am: Ishvari Prasanna, Geetika Ahuja, Zara Anand (A).(ANI)

