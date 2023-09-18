"We want to create new memories for our fans": Virat Kohli ahead of World Cup

Star batter Virat Kohli and the Indian team are looking to create some new memories in the upcoming World Cup which will be played in India from October 5. The last time 'Men in Blue' lifted the ODI World Cup in 2011 on home soil and the memories of that triumph are still alive in the hearts of the Indian fans.

With stars once again seemingly aligning in favour of the Indian team, Kohli spoke about the campaign. "The passion and unwavering support of our fans is what fuels our determination to win the World Cup. The memories of past World Cup victories, especially the iconic 2011 win, are etched in our hearts, and we want to create new memories for our fans. I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible campaign which perfectly captures the emotions of our fans, and we're ready to give it our all to make their dreams come true," Virat told Star Sports.

Virat tapped into his prime self in the recently concluded Asia Cup. With his knock against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, Kohli completed 13,000 ODI runs, becoming the fifth player to reach the landmark in men's ODIs. Ravindra Jadeja emphasized the importance of the crowd and the atmosphere during a match.

"As a cricketer, there's nothing more motivating than knowing that millions of fans are standing behind you, cheering for your success. This campaign reflects the deep passion and obsession of our fans to see Team India win. It's a journey we're embarking on together with the entire nation, and we're determined to make our fans proud with our performances on the field." India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

