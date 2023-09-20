Soccer-Marseille hit out at fans' representatives following alleged threats

Olympique de Marseille hit out at their fans' representatives after they allegedly threatened the club's management and pressured them to resign during a meeting held on Monday. "Following a meeting held on Monday 18 September 2023 at the Robert Louis-Dreyfus Training Centre, representatives of the supporters' associations expressed their desire to see the current OM board resign. The threat of a 'war' against them was made, as long as they did not resign," OM said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The OM Board believes in a transparent and regular relationship with its supporters, and everyone at the club - players, staff and management - considers that criticism is an integral part of the role and honour of representing OM on and off the pitch. "On the other hand, the OM Board cannot accept personal threats. Its members cannot tolerate individual attacks or any form of unfounded public defamation. A relationship based on intimidation cannot guarantee the minimum acceptable conditions for the club's Board to continue to invest in the transformation of OM."

Marseille are fourth in Ligue 1 after two wins and three draws but failed to qualify for the Champions League this season, as they were knocked out in the third qualifying round by Panathinaikos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)