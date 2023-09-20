Left Menu

Baseball-Ohtani has elbow procedure, won't pitch again until 2025

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani underwent a procedure to repair his right elbow on Tuesday and while he is expected to be able to hit on opening day of the 2024 season, he will not pitch again until 2025, his doctor said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2023 04:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 04:01 IST
Baseball-Ohtani has elbow procedure, won't pitch again until 2025

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani underwent a procedure to repair his right elbow on Tuesday and while he is expected to be able to hit on opening day of the 2024 season, he will not pitch again until 2025, his doctor said. The Angels last month said that the 29-year-old had a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and would not pitch again. An oblique injury suffered during batting practice ended his season entirely last weekend.

"The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei, was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow," Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the procedure, said in a statement. "I expect full recovery and he'll be ready to hit without any restrictions come opening day of 2024 and do both (Hit & Pitch) come 2025."

Ohtani's agent Nez Balelo said the final decision to go ahead with the procedure on the impending free agent was made with a heavy emphasis on the "big picture." "Shohei wanted to make sure the direction taken gave him every opportunity to hit and pitch for many years to come," Balelo said.

Balelo added that the generational talent from Japan was "resting and in good spirits" following the procedure at Kerlan & Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles. The American League MVP front-runner may move on from the Angels during the offseason when he becomes one of the most highly sought-after free agents.

At the plate he hit 44 home runs this season with a career-best .304 batting average. On the mound he went 10-5 with a 3.14 earned run average (ERA) and 167 strikeouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
2
Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franchises

Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franch...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
4
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023