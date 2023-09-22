Left Menu

Khandu criticises China for denying accreditation to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 21:03 IST
Khandu criticises China for denying accreditation to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday criticised China for denial of accreditation to three sportspersons from the state for participation in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The three women wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh couldn't travel to Hangzhou as they were not provided the required accreditation by Chinese authorities.

Khandu said the incident was unfortunate.

''Beijing has acted against the established diplomatic norms and has shown utter disregard for the spirit of sports. People of Arunachal Pradesh, an integral part of Bharat, firmly stand by our players and vehemently oppose China's abominable decision,'' he posted on X.

''We want the International Olympic Committee to make Beijing realize the gravity of the violation they have committed and ensure the visas are immediately issued to our players,'' he added.

India has asserted that it reserves the right to take ''suitable measures'' to safeguard its interests, and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cancelled his visit to China as a mark of protest.

India has routinely been rejecting China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh, maintaining that the state is an integral and inalienable part of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023