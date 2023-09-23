Left Menu

ECB likely to bring in multi-year contracts for England players

In an effort to eliminate the possibility of franchise teams acquiring England's top cricketers, the England Cricket Board (ECB) has proposed special three-year contracts.

In an effort to eliminate the possibility of franchise teams acquiring England's top cricketers, the England Cricket Board (ECB) has proposed special three-year contracts, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The contracts are an update to the previous central contract structure, which only included one-year contracts, and they come at a time when Indian Premier League (IPL) ownership has expanded to other T20 tournaments around the world, allowing clubs to hire players exclusively for their needs all year long.

As per ESPNcricinfo, 26 contracts have been offered. The 20 contracts out of 26 are multi-year, with a group of top players including Ben Stokes, Harry Brook and Mark Wood in receipt of three-year packages. The star pacer Jofra Archer could be in line for a three-year deal.

"It's certainly not negative, it kind of gives you a bit of security,"  Ben Duckett was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "The security of players wanting to keep playing for England is perfect. For me the main thing is walking out and representing my country, it's not really a contract but that's a bonus," he added.

England's players will now decide whether to accept the contracts. While the basic remuneration has been agreed upon, those offered multiple years may request 12-month deals to give themselves greater flexibility. These contracts, which will come into effect from the start of October, represent a significant step forward for the ECB after a month of back and forth with the England team. There will inevitably be kinks to iron out and disgruntled players who have narrowly missed out on the initial batch. But by and large, the situation is regarded as more beneficial, particularly for those who go on to sign lengthier contracts. (ANI)

