“We need to beat them”: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta on north London derby

On Sunday, Arsenal will square off against Tottenham Hotspurs in the North London derby of the Premier League.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 18:25 IST
Mikel Arteta. (Picture: Arsenal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Sunday's north-London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said the Gunners will be producing a quality performance which will help them to beat their opponents. Addressing a pre-match press conference, Arteta also talked about the new coach of Tottenham Hotspurs Ange Postecoglou who joined this season and said their vibe changed after the arrival of the club's new manager.

"A new challenge, a new opportunity. Obviously, they have a new manager who has done really, really well and changed the vibe and everything around the club. It's a different style as well, so adapt to that, be ourselves and produce the performance that we need to beat them," Arteta said as cited by Arsenal's official website. Arteta also praised Postecoglou and said that the Hotspur coach is fitting in the right way in the club.

"I really like him. I had players and I know players who had him and they always speak really, really highly of him. That's not a coincidence, and you can tell straight away he is fitting in the right way. That's the beauty of this league, we have top, top managers, top competition and every game is very difficult," he added. Arteta talked about Harry Kane's absence in the north London-based club and said that Spurs have other quality players who can make a difference and the Gunners need to adapt the game quickly to clinch a win.

"They have many other qualities and many other players that can create and make a difference in the game. Probably, for them, it's a big change, but I think they have adapted well to it," he added. "Well obviously he's a special player and everything was going through him. He was the one that glued everything together and he did it in many different ways from many different areas of the pitch. Now it's a bit different. I think they have a different style from the last two coaches as well there for sure. They have some specificity in some movements that they make with certain players, so I think it's a very different team," he added.

The north London will be played at Emirates Stadium and will kick off at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

