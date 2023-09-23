Left Menu

Fulham and Crystal Palace maintain identical EPL records after 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace and Fulham stayed level on points in the Premier League after playing out a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Fulham and Crystal Palace maintain identical EPL records after 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace and Fulham stayed level on points in the Premier League after playing out a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Palace manager Roy Hodgson was back in the dugout after missing last weekend's game with an illness but watched Eberechi Eze miss his team's best chance in the first half when he shot just wide after swerving his way through a cluster of defenders. Eze had another effort saved in the second half, while Fulham had its best chance for a winner when Bobby De Cordova-Reid dispossessed Will Hughes in midfield and launched a counterattack before passing to Raul Jimenez. But the striker overcooked his pass to the awaiting Andreas Pereira and the chance skipped past his foot.

Fulham winger Willian forced Sam Johnstone into a good save with a sharp effort, while Palace had a late chance through substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta, who saw his weak left-footed shot saved.

Both teams have eight points from six games with identical records of two wins, two draws and two losses, although Palace is ahead on goal difference.

