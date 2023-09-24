Left Menu

Rowing duo Arjun Jat Lal, Arvind Singh power to silver at Asian Games 2023

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched India's second silver medal in the Asian Games after finishing marginally behind China in the final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 07:55 IST
Rowing duo Arjun Jat Lal, Arvind Singh power to silver at Asian Games 2023
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in action (Photo-IOA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched India's second silver medal in the Asian Games after finishing marginally behind China in the final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls on Sunday. The Indians, who finished 11th in the Tokyo Olympics, went on to upset the odds, to seal their place on the podium.

The Army men clocked 6:28:18s in Men's Lightweight Doubles Scull Final A to clinch India's second silver medal of the day. Chinese pair of Fan Junjie and Sun Man secured the top spot by clocking 6:23.16s. With this China have already secured a second gold in the Asian Games. Uzbekistan settled for a bronze medal by clocking 6:33.42s.

Throught the contest, the Indian pair gave the hosts a run for their money as they were breathing down their necks for the entire time. With 500m to go and the China managed to open up a bigger gap by building a lead of 2.73 seconds. Uzbekistan maintained their position on third.

India got hands on their first medal after the trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey secured silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the end of the qualification round with a total score of 1886. The duo of Ramita (631.9) - 2nd, Mehuli - (630.8) - 5th qualified for the individual finals. On the other hand, China's Han Jiayu raised the bar by setting a new Qualification Asian Record with a score of 634.1, 0.1 better than the previous mark set by her compatriot Zhao Ruozhu in New Delhi in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
3
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023