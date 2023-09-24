Mamata congratulates Asian Games medal winners

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated the Indian sportsperson for bagging medals at different sporting events on the first day of the ongoing 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou in China. She also said that their ''relentless dedication and unwavering hard work fill our hearts with boundless pride''.

''Historic Moments for India on the very first day of the ongoing 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, China with medal tally of 5 already! My heartfelt congratulations to Mehuli Ghosh from our Bengal, Ashi Chouksey and Ramita Jindal for securing women's team silver in the 10m Air Rifle shooting event,'' she posted on X.

''Congratulations also to army men Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh for winning silvers in men's lightweight double sculls event in Rowing. Extending my best wishes to Ramita for her Bronze medal in women's 10m Air Rifle final and also to Babu Lal Yadav & Lekh Ram for winning bronze in rowing Men's pair category,'' Banerjee added.

''Also congratulating India's Men's Eight team in Rowing for fetching Silver medal for India. Your relentless dedication and unwavering hard work fill our hearts with boundless pride,'' the Bengal CM added.

