Asian Games: Mayank Chaphekar's journey ends; finishes 13th in semi-finals of modern pentathlon

Indian athlete Mayank Chaphekar's landmark Asian Games 2023 campaign ended in the semi-finals of the men's individual modern pentathlon event in Hangzhou on Sunday. He failed to make it to the final after finishing 13th in the semi-finals with total of 1005 points.

With eight victories and 20 defeats, Mayank Chaphekar had finished 28th among 29th athletes in the fencing ranking round with 166 points. Mayank Chaphekar's finest event turned out to be the swimming round, where he finished sixth and gained 295 points with a time of 2:07.77, as per Olympics.com.

In the laser run section for Semi-Final Group B, Mayank Chaphekar finished in 12:38.14 and came 13th to accumulate 542 more points. With a total tally of 1005, Mayank Chaphekar was 13th in Semi-Final Group B and failed to make the medal round. Only the top nine from each semis group made the cut for the finals.

The Republic of Korea's Jun Woongtae and Lee Jihun won the gold and silver medals, respectively, at Hangzhou 2023. Li Shuhuan of China clinched the bronze. (ANI)

