Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:24 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 24

FOOTBALL NFL

Usher to headline Super Bowl LVIII halftime show Usher will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, the NFL announced Sunday.

Report: Chargers' Joey Bosa (hamstring) active vs. Vikings Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who has been limited by a hamstring injury, will be active Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network reported.

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson healthy scratch vs. Vikings Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was made a healthy scratch for Sunday's game versus star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the host Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

Packers RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson inactive vs. Saints Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander were ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) active vs. Browns Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is listed as active for Sunday's game against the host Cleveland Browns.

Today's games: (all times ET)

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m. Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. - -

NCAA AP TOP 25 Poll

Poll to be released at 2 p.m. ET.

- - - - BASKETBALL

WNBA Today's games:

(all times ET) G1: Connecticut at New York, 1 p.m.

G1: Dallas at Las Vegas, 5 p.m. - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Angels OF Mike Trout won't return in 2023

- - Twins activate RHP Chris Paddack from 60-day IL

- - Braves place RHP Charlie Morton (finger) on 15-day IL

- - Pirates place LHP Bailey Falter (neck) on 15-day IL

- - Today's games:

(all times ET) Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington (G1), 1:35 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Atlanta at Washington (G2), 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. - -

Tomorrow's previews: (all times ET)

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

- - - - HOCKEY

NHL Ex-Ducks player Nic Kerdiles killed in motorcycle crash Former Anaheim Ducks forward Nic Kerdiles was killed in a motorcycle crash. He was 29.

GOLF Today's events:

LPGA -- Solheim Cup, 11 a.m. LIV Golf Chicago, 6 p.m.

Champions -- Pure Insurance Championship, 6 p.m. - - - -

SOCCER MLS

Today's games: (all times ET)

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Inter Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m. - -

FRIENDLY Today's game:

(all times ET) USWNT vs. South Africa at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

- - - - AUTO RACING

Today's event: NASCAR Cup Series at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS

Today's events: ATP -- Chengdu, China; Zhuhai, China; Laver Cup (Vancouver),

- - - - ESPORTS

Today's events: Dota -- DreamLeague Season 21,

CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 18 - - - -

