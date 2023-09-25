Mamata congratulates Indian sportspersons for achievements in Hangzhou Asian Games

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated the Indian sportspersons for their achievements at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

She wished them for their future endeavours to earn glory for the country.

''India's winning streak continues on the 2nd day of the ongoing 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou (China) with a medal tally of 10 now! Heartiest congratulations to Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar for setting a new world record and clinching the first gold medal today in the 10m Air Rifle men’s team event,'' Banerjee posted on X.

''Applause to Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar again for winning bronze in the men's 10m Air Rifle event. Best wishes to Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu for winning another bronze for the country in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Four and Men’s Quadruple Sculls teams for securing two more bronze medals in rowing,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)