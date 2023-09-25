Left Menu

"I am very happy, so is entire country": Shooter Divyansh's father after team creating new world record in Asian Games

Ashok Panwar, father of shooter Divyansh Panwar who was part of the shooting team that won gold in men's 10 m air rifle team shooting event at the Asian Games creating a world record, has said that his son has always been interested in the sport and gained from coaching at an early age

"I am very happy, so is entire country": Shooter Divyansh's father after team creating new world record in Asian Games
Divyansh's father Ashok Panwar (centre). (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ashok Panwar, father of shooter Divyansh Panwar who was part of the shooting team that won gold in men's 10 m air rifle team shooting event at the Asian Games creating a world record, has said that his son has always been interested in the sport and gained from coaching at an early age. Team India's shooting trio  - Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Tomar - clinched gold in the men's 10 m air rifle team shooting event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

"I am very happy, so is the entire country. I want everyone to be blessed with a son like mine. Every father wants his son to do better than him. He used to prepare in a government shooting range. From there, he progressed and took training from two Delhi coaches and a Rajasthan coach named Kuldeep. My son has been training since he was 13, he was always interested in shooting. I am very proud of him," Ashok Panwar told ANI. India won its first gold at the Asian Games in China in the Men’s 10 Metre Air Rifle Team event with an impressive score of 1893.7. The team broke China’s world record of 1893 points set in August 2023.

After that, Aishwary secured a bronze medal in the men’s 10m air rifle individual and finished with a total of 228.8 points. He went past teammate Rudrranksh Patil in the shoot-off event for the bronze medal. Patil ended with 208.7 points at the fourth spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

